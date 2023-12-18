Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme: How To Buy SGB Gold Bonds Online?

The most popular choice of every individual is investing in gold to diversify their portfolios and protect their wealth. A new investment avenue has emerged in recent years for all gold enthusiasts: Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). These government-backed securities offer a unique opportunity to conveniently and securely own gold. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched by Govt in November 2015, under Gold Monetization Scheme. Under the scheme, the issues are made open for subscription in tranches by RBI in consultation with GOI. RBI Notifies the terms and conditions of the scheme from time to time. SGBs are the perfect alternative to investment in physical gold.

With these bonds, one can enjoy capital appreciation and also earn interest every year. These bonds, issued by the Government of India, also eliminate several risks associated with physical gold.