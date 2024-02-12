World Radio Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Other Details

World Radio Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
13 February marks World Radio Day (WRD), a celebration of the powerful medium that has informed, entertained, and educated people around the world for over a century. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution of World Radio Day on 14 January 2013, recognizing the importance of radio as a source of information, entertainment, and education for all.
With the rise of digital technologies, radio is facing challenges such as low revenue, technological disruption, and censorship. However, it continues to remain an essential tool for reaching people who lack internet access or are otherwise disconnected.
World Radio Day is an opportunity to celebrate the medium of radio as a source of information, entertainment, and education. It is also a reminder of the importance of radio as a tool for promoting inclusive communication and social cohesion.
This year, World Radio Day falls on Tuesday, 13 February 2024.
The theme for this year's World Radio Day is "Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating." The theme highlights the history of radio and its powerful impact on news, drama, music, and sports. It also recognizes the ongoing practical value of radio as a portable public safety net during emergencies and power outages.
The history of radio can be traced back to the late 19th century when Guglielmo Marconi made the first radio transmission in 1895. Radio broadcasting of music and talk aimed at a wider audience began experimentally around 1905-1906. The radio became commercially available in the early 1920s, and radio stations emerged almost three decades later. By the 1950s, radio and broadcasting systems had become common place around the world.
Radio is one of the oldest and most powerful mass media, and it continues to be an effective tool for reaching people who lack internet access or are otherwise disconnected. It can help them stay connected with news and current events, and can also be used for educational purposes. Radio also provides a vital platform for the expression of local and indigenous cultures.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)