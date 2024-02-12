World Radio Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Other Details

13 February marks World Radio Day (WRD), a celebration of the powerful medium that has informed, entertained, and educated people around the world for over a century. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution of World Radio Day on 14 January 2013, recognizing the importance of radio as a source of information, entertainment, and education for all.

With the rise of digital technologies, radio is facing challenges such as low revenue, technological disruption, and censorship. However, it continues to remain an essential tool for reaching people who lack internet access or are otherwise disconnected.

World Radio Day is an opportunity to celebrate the medium of radio as a source of information, entertainment, and education. It is also a reminder of the importance of radio as a tool for promoting inclusive communication and social cohesion.