OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released: Steps to Download at ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission releases OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2024. Candidates who took the exam on 20 October 2024, can access the answer key and raise objections, if any, through the OSSC official website, ossc.gov.in, by 24 October 2024. To download the answer key and submit objections, candidates must log in to their accounts on the OSSC website using their user credentials.

The OSSC CGL Prelims exam, held in 30 districts across Odisha, comprised 150 multiple-choice questions for a total of 150 marks. Candidates were given 150 minutes to complete the exam. This recruitment drive seeks to fill 586 organizational posts. The OSSC CGL registration process took place from 5 April to 2 May 2024.