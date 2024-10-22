India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2024 Out: Find Result at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post has released the third merit list for the Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment drive 2024 on its official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the positions can check their results on the website.

The merit list has been released for all circles except Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and 48 other divisions due to the election code of conduct. The withheld divisions are listed on the official website. This third merit list follows the first list released in August and the second list released in September, with the latter being delayed for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir due to the Assembly elections.