UPSC CDS I 2024 Final Results Declared: How to Check Result PDF at upsc.gov.in?

The UPSC announced the final results of the CDS I exam 2024 on Monday, 21 October. A total of 237 candidates have been recommended for various defense academies, including the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy.
The UPSC released the results on their official website, upsc.gov.in. The list includes 158 candidates qualified for the IMA, 44 for the INA, and 34 for the Air Force Academy.
According to the official notification, the government announced these vacancies: 100 for IMA (including 13 for NCC 'C' Certificate (Army Wing) holders), 32 for INA (including six vacancies for NCC 'C' Certificate (Naval Wing) holders), and 32 for Air Force Academy (with three vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate (AirWing) holders through NCC Special Entry).
Based on their written test performance, the UPSC initially recommended 1954, 586, and 628 candidates for the IMA, INA, and Air Force Academy. The final number reflects those who also passed the SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.
Candidates who got selected in the final result must submit their original certificates, including those verifying their date of birth and educational qualifications, along with attested photocopies to their first choice of academy: Army Headquarters, Naval Headquarters, or Air Headquarters.
The UPSC will release the candidates' marks after declaring the final results for the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for CDS I Exam 2024.
