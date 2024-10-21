ICAI CA Result 2024 Date: When Will Foundation, Inter Results Be Out at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Foundation and Intermediate courses in October and November 2024, respectively. Candidates can access their results on the official ICAI website, icai.org.

According to a tweet by CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, 'the Foundation course results may be released before Diwali eve, while the Inter course results will be declared in mid-November.'