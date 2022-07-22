'Online Classes Tough, Teachers Helped': UP Girl Gets Perfect Score in Class 10

Diya’s father runs a sweetmeat business, and her mother is a homemaker. “My mother studied till class 10 and my father till class 12. They are very keen that their children do well. Without their support, it would have been impossible,” said Diya’s twin sister Riya, who also got her class 10 result today, scored 85 percent.

It’s not been easy. The COVID-induced lockdown meant schools went online, lessons were taught on phones and laptops, and were at the mercy of internet connections.

“It was quite tough. There was always some network problem and I would get dropped off the classroom. I would miss out on lessons because of that. Thankfully, our teachers called us to school, spoke to us personally, solved our doubts and the rest we managed at home,” said Diya, who lives in a joint family with a bunch of older cousins.