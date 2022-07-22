CBSE Class 12 Results: No Toppers' List, Merit Certificates to 0.1% Top Scorers

The board released the exam results for CBSE Class 12 students at 9:30 am on Friday morning, 22 July.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said in a press statement that it will not release a merit list, and will instead issue merit certificates to the 0.1 percent of students who have received the highest scores in the Class 12 board exams.
CBSE declared the results for Class 12 at 9:30 am on Friday morning, 22 July, and the Class 10 results are also expected to be out at 2 pm on Friday.
The Board said, "However, as per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared. In this regard it is also informed that Board is not awarding first, second or third division marks."
For instance, one student scored 99 in English Elective while 929 students scored 100 in history. Meanwhile, 679 students scored 100 in political science, making it to the top 0.1 percent.
At least 2,870 students scored 100 in mathematics and 875 students scored 100 in economics. Most subjects have a top score of 100 while some such as Hindi Core has a top score of 97. Meanwhile, Hindi Elective has a top score of 91, which was achieved by 291 students.
The subject that saw the highest number of top scorers was business studies, where 4,709 students scored 100. This was followed by physical education and chemistry.
The Board has not been issuing lists of toppers for a few years and has been issuing merit certificates instead.
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted from 26 April 2022 to 24 May and 15 June 2022, respectively. The CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2022 were held in two terms this year.
