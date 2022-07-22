CBSE Class 12 Results: No Toppers' List, Merit Certificates to 0.1% Top Scorers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said in a press statement that it will not release a merit list, and will instead issue merit certificates to the 0.1 percent of students who have received the highest scores in the Class 12 board exams.

CBSE declared the results for Class 12 at 9:30 am on Friday morning, 22 July, and the Class 10 results are also expected to be out at 2 pm on Friday.

The Board said, "However, as per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared. In this regard it is also informed that Board is not awarding first, second or third division marks."