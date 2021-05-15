OJEE 2021 Application Deadline Extended

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Friday, 14 May, extended the registration deadline for all the courses of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021. Students who want to apply for the same can do it till 15 June on its official website: ojee.nic.in.

The decision for extension has been taken in the view of raging COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

"In view of the lockdown declared by the Govt. to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), it is hereby announced that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE 2021 is extended up to 15.06.2021 and last date for fee payment up to 17.06.2021," reads the official notice.