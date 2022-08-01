OJEE Exam 2022: Special Round 2 Registration Begins Today, How To Apply

The (special) round 2 registration for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 will start from Monday, 1 August 2022, at 5:00 pm. The official notification regarding the same was released on 31 July 2022.

The OJEE 2022 exam is conducted for candidates who want to take admission into different courses like MBA, MCA, B Tech, LE-Tech, BSc, B Pharm, M Pharm, and LE-Tech Diploma offered by various colleges of the state.

Candidates should remember that the last date of the Odisha JEE special round 2 registration is 7 August 2022 at 11 pm. All the eligible candidates who have not applied yet should do so, preferably before the closure date. Check the official website, ojee.nic.in, for detailed information.