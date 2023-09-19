NTA Exam Calendar 2024 Released: Check NEET UG 2024-25 Date; Latest Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the NEET UG 2024-25 exam dates for interested candidates. You can check and download the NTA exam calendar 2024 from the official website - nta.ac.in. Candidates preparing to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2024 exam should note the date announced by the exam-conducting body on Tuesday, 19 September. All the important updates and exam schedule is announced on the website for interested candidates.

