TS TRT Registration 2023 To Begin From 20 September: Direct Link, Steps To Apply

TS TRT Recruitment 2023 Registration for 5089 Posts: The Directorate of School Education, Telangana is all set to commence the registration process for the Telangana State Teacher Recruitment Test (TS TRT) 2023 from tomorrow on Wednesday, 20 September 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the TS TRT 2023 Exam must submit their applications on the official website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The last date to apply for the TS TRT Recruitment 2023 is 21 October.