TS TRT Registration 2023 To Begin From 20 September: Direct Link, Steps To Apply

TS TRT Registration 2023 begins from Tomorrow on 20 September. Check Details Here.
TS TRT Recruitment 2023 Registration for 5089 Posts: The Directorate of School Education, Telangana is all set to commence the registration process for the Telangana State Teacher Recruitment Test (TS TRT) 2023 from tomorrow on Wednesday, 20 September 2023.
Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the TS TRT 2023 Exam must submit their applications on the official website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The last date to apply for the TS TRT Recruitment 2023 is 21 October.
The Telangana State Teacher Recruitment Test is being conducted to fill 5089 posts of Physical Education Teachers, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits, and Teacher Assistants.
The application fee for TS TRT 2023 Exam is Rs 1000. To know all the details about the TS DSC TRT Recruitment 2023 including eligibility, educational qualifications, age limit, examination date, selection process, and more, candidates must visit the aforementioned official website.
Go to the official website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for TS DSC TRT Recruitment 2023.
Register yourself and note down the details.
Now go to the login page.
Enter the login credentials and hit the submit option.
TS TRT 2023 application form will show up on the screen.
Fill all the required details carefully.
Upload the documents, if any.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download, save, and print a hardcopy of application form for future reference.
