NIRF Rankings 2022 Released: Which Are the Top Colleges, Universities in India?

The NIRF is a ranking list of top universities, and colleges in the country.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 15 July released the seventh edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 – a ranking list of top universities, and colleges in the country.
NIRF India Ranking 2022 was announced for 11 categories including overall, university, management, college, pharmacy, medical, engineering, architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), law and research institutions, among others.
Here is the list of top educational institutions in India, as per the rankings.
IISc Bangalore
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jadavpur University
Amrita Vishwaapeeth
Banaras Hindu University
Manipal Academy
Calcutta University
VIT Vellore
University of Hyderabad
Miranda House, New Delhi
Hindu College, New Delhi
Presidency College, Chennai
Loyola College, Chennai
Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coilmatore
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
St Xavier College, Kolkata
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
NIT Tiruchirappalli
IIT Hyderabad
NIT Surathkal
IIM Ahmedabad
IIM Bangalore
IIM Calcutta
IIT Delhi
IIM Kozhikode
AIIMS Delhi
PGMIER, Chandigarh
Christian Medial College, Vellore
