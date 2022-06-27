'Our Medical College In Bareilly Is Demanding Illegal Hostel Fee From Us'

Students say the Rajshree Medical Research Institute is demanding hostel fee illegally.
We are students of Rajshree Medical Research Institute, Bareilly, in Uttar Pradesh. We are of the 2017 batch. Our internship was due to start on 20 June, but it is yet to start because the college is demanding Rs 3.5 lakh as a hostel fee, which is against the circular released by National Medical Commission on 19 May 2022.
The college tuition fee at the time of admission was Rs 9.84 lakh, but we have been made to pay extra every year.
We have been sitting on hunger strike since 22 June and college is threatening us with marks and attendance.
In such hot weather, all of us are protesting but management doesn't care about coming out of their AC rooms and talking to us.
(The Quint has reached out to Rajshree Medical Research Institute & Hospital. Their response is awaited. Story will be updated once their response is received.)
