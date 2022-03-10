NIFT Entrance Examination 2022 Results Released: Details Here

NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Results have been released.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) released the results for its institute-level entrance tests for the year 2022 on Wednesday, 9 March. The results for the General Ability test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT) were released on Wednesday.
Around 25,000 students had appeared for the NIFT institute-level entrance test and they can check their results on the official website at nift.ac.in. Students who had appeared for the exams can use their credentials to log in (roll number, application number and date of birth).
Shortlisted students can appear for the situation test. They will have time till 11 March to fill in their preferences and location for the situation test.
Visit the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the admissions tab and then on results under the same tab.
A window will pop up wherein you can fill in your roll number, application number and date of birth for login.
After the login, the score card for CAT/GAT 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
You can download the NIFT scorecard and take a print out for future use.
The situation test will be conducted between 2 April to 5 April which will then be followed by the PI/GD round from 7 April to 26 April.
Visit the official website of NIFT for further updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)