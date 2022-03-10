NIFT Entrance Examination 2022 Results Released: Details Here

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) released the results for its institute-level entrance tests for the year 2022 on Wednesday, 9 March. The results for the General Ability test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT) were released on Wednesday.

Around 25,000 students had appeared for the NIFT institute-level entrance test and they can check their results on the official website at nift.ac.in. Students who had appeared for the exams can use their credentials to log in (roll number, application number and date of birth).

Shortlisted students can appear for the situation test. They will have time till 11 March to fill in their preferences and location for the situation test.