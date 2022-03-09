IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022: Provisional Answer Key Released, Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022 that was conducted recently. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD exams were held on 24 February 2022 for the screening of candidates interested for PhD courses.

Now that the exam is over, examination authority has released the provisional answer key on the official website at ignou.nta.nic.in and the students can download the answer key from there.

Since the answer key is provisional in nature, the students can raise concerns and objections regarding the answers till 9 am on 9 March 2022. The errors and discrepancies notified to the authorities will be corrected.

The students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for every objection they raise per question.