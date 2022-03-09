NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result To Be Declared Today: How To Check

NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 Result to be out today.
National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is likely to declare the NIFT Entrance Test 2022 Results today, Wednesday, 9 March, according to the latest update.
As per the latest update by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, the results will be out on the official site today. Candidates can check their respective results, once they are released, by logging onto the exam portal.
The NIFT Entrance Test Result 2022, scheduled to be declared on 9 March, will shortlist candidates for further selection process.
The candidates who will be shortlisted in the NIFT Result 2022 will be allowed to take part in the NIFT Situation Test.
The NIFT Situation Test 2022 is set to be conducted from 2 April to 5 April 2022.
The NIFT GD/PI Round is scheduled to begin after the situation test, which is from 7 April to 26 April 2022 in batches.
Once the NIFT Entrance Test Result 2022 is released on the official website today, 9 March 2022, candidates can follow these steps to download the result:
Visit the official website: nift.ac.in.
Click on Admissions Tab on the homepage.
Under the Update Tab, click on the Results link.
A new page will open on your screen.
Enter your Roll Number or Application Number and Date of Birth to log in.
Verify all the details before submitting.
Your NIFT GAT/CAT 2022 Result will appear on the screen.
Download the result and take a printout.
Candidates should note that the results can be declared anytime soon on the official website today. They are advised to keep checking nift.ac.in. for latest announcements.
