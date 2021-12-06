NIFT Entrance Exam 2022: Application Form Out for Admission 2022-23

NIFT Admission 2022 registration commenced on nift.ac.in. (Image used for representation purpose.)
The National Institute of Fashion technology (NIFT) has commenced the registration process for its 2022 entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, NIFT Lateral entry admission (NLEA), and PhD programme across NIFTs in India.
Interested candidates can fill the NIFT 2022 application form on the institute's official website: nift.ac.in or niftadmissions.in.
Last date for online registration for UG/PG programme: 17 January 2022
Last date for online registration with late fee of Rs 5,000 (in addition to the applicable application fee) and window to edit /update the application form: 18-22 January 2022
Admit card: 29 January 2022
Written entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes: 6 February 2022
Last date for online registration for foreign nationals/SAARC/NRIs/OCI is 30 April 2022.
Visit the official website of NIFT: niftadmissions.in or nift.ac.in
Go to 'Click here to Apply' under 'Regular UG/PG courses' or 'PhD courses'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'New Registration'
Enter your personal details and click on 'Sign up'
Click on Sign In
Enter your registered email ID and password
Fill up the NIFT 2022 application form and upload the relevant documents
Submit the application form and pay the application fee
For more details, interested candidates are advised to check the official website of NIFT.
