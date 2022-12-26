NID DAT 2023 Application Form Correction Window Opens: Know How to Make Edits

The National Institute of Design (NID) has officially opened the online application form correction window for the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023 for interested candidates. The ones who have registered for the undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance test can now make changes to the NID DAT 2023 application form via the correction window on the website. The site that you should visit to access the NID DAT 2023 application form correction window is admissions.nid.edu.

One must make use of the NID DAT 2023 application form correction window within the last date. It is important to note that the application form correction window will remain active till 27 December, 4 pm, on the website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates must make the required changes to the form carefully by the last date. They should keep an eye on the website.