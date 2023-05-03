Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result Declared; Steps to Download Result at sebaonline.org

Assam SLRC Grade 3 result declared
Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Declared: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the Assam grade 3 results today, 3 may 2023. The direct link for the candidates have been activated on the official website at sebaonline.org. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the website for the three posts.
A total of 9,21,634 candidates applied for grade 3 recruitment program in Assam out of which 8,28,860 candidates appeared for the written test. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up the 11,510 posts at SLRC and as per the official announcement 11,324 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment.
Know more details below along with the steps to download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the date and time for Grade 3 results and also made it clear that Assam Grade 3 selection process will be conducted on the basis of written exam, computer exam, driving skill test and stenographer skill test.
He tweeted, “Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies….”
Visit the official official website at sebaonline.org.
On the home page, open the Class-III result link.
Enter your application number, password to login.
The Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result will be displayed on the screen.
You can check and download the result on your device.
