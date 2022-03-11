NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: Choice Filling Begins Today

Image used for representational purposes.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) officially began the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round choice filling procedure on Friday, 11 March 2022.
Candidates who have already registered for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round can fill and submit their seat allotment choices from Friday.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the choice filling procedure for NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round will go on till 14 March 2022, 11:59 pm.
The MCC has posted every update about the choice filling process as well as important dates on the official website.
The candidates who have not registered for the Mop-Up round can also do so on the official website.
If they need to know about the last date for registration or any other important detail, they should check the MCC website.
Here are a few steps that the candidates must follow to complete the NEET UG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round choice filling process:
Step 1: Visit the website mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'UG Medical Counselling' on the homepage.
Step 3: Tap on the link that states 'Online Registration' and sign in.
Step 4: Enter your NEET UG roll number and password to sign in.
Step 5: Fill in your choices of subjects and institutions according to preference.
Step 6: Lock the choices and click on submit.
Step 7: Take a printout.
Once the candidates complete their choice locking process, they cannot be modified or changed.
