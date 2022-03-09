NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Date Extended

Candidates who had registered for the Round 1 and Round 2 Counselling session but were not allotted a seat can only register for the Mop-Up Round.

The ones who did not report to their allotted seats during the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 and Round 2 can also apply for the Mop-Up Round.

Candidates can take a look at the latest updates regarding the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round registration on the MCC official site - mcc.nic.in.