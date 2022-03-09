NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Registration Date Extended

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round registration and choice filling last date extended.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the extension of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) Counselling Mop-Up round online registration process.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) made an official announcement about the extension of the registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round on the official website - mcc.nic.in.
The candidates who are interested to register for the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round can do so till Wednesday, 9 March 2022.
Candidates who had registered for the Round 1 and Round 2 Counselling session but were not allotted a seat can only register for the Mop-Up Round.
The ones who did not report to their allotted seats during the NEET PG Counselling Round 1 and Round 2 can also apply for the Mop-Up Round.
Candidates can take a look at the latest updates regarding the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round registration on the MCC official site - mcc.nic.in.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the Mop-Up round:
Click on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.
Go to the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage.
Click on the Online Registration option.
Enter NEET PG Counselling Roll Number and other details to log in.
Fill in the application form with all the correct details and upload scanned documents as per the specifications.
Pay the application fees online.
Click on Submit.
Download the application form and take a printout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)