NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2021: Registration Ends Today

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET counselling for UG 2021, All-India Quota Round 2 will end today, 21 February 2022.

The students who are interested in registering for NEET round 2 counselling can fill in their details by 11:55 pm today on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

The students can fill in the details for their college and course between 4 pm to 11:55 pm. Students must remember that once they fill in their choices, it can be changed later but the locked choices cannot be changed.

Make sure to review your choices and choose the college or course carefully before locking it.