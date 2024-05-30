NEET 2024 Answer Key Declared: Download NEET UG Answer Key; Check Objection Date

NEET UG 2024 answer key is declared on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
NEET 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the NEET 2024 Answer Key for Undergraduate examinations. Concerned candidates can check and download the NEET UG answer key 2024 from the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. One must check the answer key carefully after downloading it from the official website. The officials have released the recorded responses along with the provisional NEET UG answer key. Concerned students must check the latest announcements on the website carefully.
The NTA has invited the submission of objections against the NEET 2024 Answer Key till a certain date. Interested candidates must follow the deadline if they want the officials to consider their objections. All the important details are available on the website - exams.nta.ac.in. You must download a copy of the NEET UG answer key 2024 for your reference.
Concerned candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the NEET UG provisional answer key to be declared. Now, they can finally download the key and submit objections, if there are any.
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the last date to submit objections against the NEET UG answer key 2024 is 31 May. The objection-raising portal will be closed after the last date so complete the process soon.
The final answer key and NEET UG result 2024 will be released later on the website. Concerned candidates should stay alert and informed.
The NEET UG exam was conducted on 5 May, this year. It was held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm for all registered candidates. More than 24 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the NEET UG 2024 answer key online:
Browse through the website - exams.nta.ac.in.
Click on the active option that states "NEET 2024 Answer Key" on the homepage.
Key in the credentials, verify them, and tap on submit.
The NEET UG answer key will open on a new page.
Check the key and download the page.
Save a hard copy of the provisional key for your reference.
