NEET UG 2021 Counselling For Mop-up Round Began on 20 March

The Medical Counselling Committee opened the window for the mop-up round of NEET-UG 2022 counselling on Sunday, 20 March. The MCC extended the date for the NEET-UG counselling on Saturday, 19 March, and the students can register themselves on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
On the Homepage, click on the NEET-UG counselling link for registration. Enter your ID and password for login.
You can select the colleges and courses in order of preference.
Recheck your choices, lock, and submit them.
According to the schedule released earlier, the mop-up round counselling results will be out on Wednesday, 23 March. Then there will be another round of counselling- AIQ NEET counselling.
As per the guidelines, fresh choices or registrations will not be allowed in the stray vacancy round.
The MCC had announced earlier "No New Registration/ Payment option for Online Stray Vacancy Round. No Fresh Choice Filling will be conducted for Online Stray Vacancy Round. The choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round”.
