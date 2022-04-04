NEET 2022: Registrations Expected to Start Soon, More Details Here

The national level undergraduate medical entrance test, NEET UG 2022 is expected to be conducted soon. As per the schedule of NEET 2022, application for registration will be out in April and the test will conducted in July.

The recent updates website of NTA directs towards the release of application at neet.nta.nic.in, though no official announcements have been made by National Testing Agency (NTA).

The number of applicants are expected to rise this year since the organization has removed the upper age limit for the test. Candidates who qualify NEET exams can apply for UG medical colleges in BDS and MBBS course.