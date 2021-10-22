NEET UG 2021 second phase application window extended.
The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) second phase application process has been reopened by the National Testing Agency ( NTA). Aspirants can now apply for NEET UG second phase or make corrections in their application till 11:50 PM on 26 October 2021.
Students can log in the official website of NTA at neet.nta.ac.in and access their respective applications by entering their application number and passwords. Students also have the chance to edit any previous data that they had entered on their NEET UG 2021 form such as their gender, e-mail address, category, etc.
According to reports, NTA has said that this extention in date to fill the second set of information on NEET UG 2021 form as well as extending the correction window for the NEET UG 2021 exam is a direct result of numerous students who had requested this change.
Candidates are also advised to ensure and thoroughly check that the details that they have entered in their NEET UG 2021 application form are correct. This is especially important when it comes to checking the email addresses that candidates have entered as the NTA will be sending the scanned scorecards of NEET UG 2021 to the registered email addresses of all candidates.
Students must also be mindful that they need to fill in personal details such as educational details, residential information and parents' income while completing their NEET UG 2021 Phase 2 application form .
Additionally, the NEET UG 2021 application form has also been divided into two parts namely phase 1 and phase 2 by the NTA.
Phase 1 of the application form is to be filled by the candidates before the NEET UG 2021 exam and the Phase 2 of was to be filled before the declaration of the NEET result.
Hence, candidates are strongly advised to visit the official website of NEET neet.nta.ac.in atleast once and make sure all their personal details are up to date.
