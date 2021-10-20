NEET UG 2021: Results Expected To Be Out Soon

NEET UG 2021 results will be declared soon on neet.nta.nic.in.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
After releasing answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release NEET UG 2021 result soon on its official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Hence, students who sat for the medical entrance test can expect to check their results and All India Rank (AIR) through the official website mentioned above in a few days.
The minimum marks required to qualify NEET UG 2021 in the unreserved category students is a 50 percentile in the exam.
On the other hand, the NEET UG 2021 qualification criteria for candidates belonging to other catagories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the General-PwD category varies from 40 percentile to 45 percentile.
The NTA is expected to calculate the NEET percentile on the basis of the highest marks secured in the All India Common Merit List.
In order to be eligible for admission in medical undergraduate courses, students need to have individually passed the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English. Students must also have scored a minimum of 50 percent marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology.
NEET UG 2021 was conducted by the NTA on 12 September 2021. While the question paper is said to have not been extremely difficult, it contained a total of 180 questions for an aggregate of 720 marks.
Students shall be given 4 marks for each correct response and 1 mark shall be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be awarded or deducted in case of unattempted questions. Hence, if need be, students can calculate an average score for themselves by looking up the question paper.
