NEET UG 2021: Results to Be Out Soon

The NEET 2021 results are predicted to be out soon on the official website of The National Testing Agency (NTA) at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET 2021 Results were earlier expected to be released by 10 October 2021. However, in the absence of any official update on the declaration of the date and time of the NEET 2021 results, all candidates are advised to regularly check the official website neet.nta.nic.in for latest updates made by NTA regarding the NEET 2021 results.