JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Results Expected To Be Declared Today

JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Results to be released on 22 October 2021
JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result is expected to be released on Friday, 22 October 2021, by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Candidates who had appeared for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in and check their respective results.
The JEE Advanced AAT 2021 examination was conducted on 18 October 2021 as a basis of admission to the BArch programme offered by IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee.
Candidates must note that they will need their official credentials such as their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to access the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result. Hence, they should keep all necessary information ready while logging into the website.
The results for the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 exam shall be declared in the form of a scorecard that will not only consist of the marks secured by the candidates but also other details such as the minimum cutoff marks and rankings in the common rank list.
Candidates must remember that anyone who secures marks above the cut-off will pass the exam. JEE Advanced AAT 2021 has no separate cut-offs for different categories of students.
Go to the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.
Navigate to the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 on the home page.
Enter your official credentials and login.
Your JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and keep a printout for future reference.
Student's All India Rank in the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be the basis of allotment of seats.
Candidates are advised to check the official website of IIT JEE mentioned above for more details.
