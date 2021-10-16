NEET UG 2021 Answer Key, OMR Sheet Released, Results to Be Out Soon

Download NEET Answer key and OMR sheet on neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 15 October, released the answer keys, recorded responses, and scanned images of OMR answer sheets for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021.
Candidates who appeared for NEET 2021 exam can download their answer key, recorded responses, and scanned image of OMR answer sheet from NEET UG's official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
"A scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been sent to the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021," reads the official notice released by NTA.
Visit the official website of NEET UG: neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'View and challenge Answer key, OMR and recorded responses' on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your application number and password.
Click on 'Sign In'.
Your answer key, OMR and recorded responses' link will appear on the screen.
Download it to challenge the answer key and evaluate your exam performance.
Candidates can raise objection against the answer key(s) and/or recorded responses, if any, by paying a specific processing fee till Sunday, 17 October (till 9 pm).
To challenge the answer key, candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per answer challenged, while they can raise objection against the recorded responses by paying Rs 200 per question challenged.
As per the official notice, challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Results for NEET UG 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the finalised answer key.
Candidates can check the official notice for more details regarding the procedure to challenge the answer key and recorded responses.
