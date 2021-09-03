NEET UG 2021 Admit Card to Release Soon, Exam on 12 September

NEET UG 2021 is expected to be out on neet.nta.nic.in
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card/hall ticket for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2021 soon.
According to the information brochure, the admit card will be issued three days before the exam. NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 September 2021. Therefore, admit cards are expected to be out on 9 September 2021
Candidates who have applied for the same will be able to download their admit card on NEET UG's official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
NTA will not send admit cards to any students via post. All students are required to download it from the website.
Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET UN 2021 admit card/ hall ticket link on the home page
Enter your application number and password
Click on Sign In
You admit card link will appear on the screen
Click on it
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
Candidates are required to check all the details on their admit card after downloading it. "In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm," reads the information brochure.
NEET-UG is conducted by NTA in pen and paper mode as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.
