NEET (UG) To Be Held on 12 Sept; Number of Centres To Be Increased

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) will be held on 12 September 2021, with the application process to begin from 5 pm on Tuesday, 13 July, though the NTA (National Testing Agency) websites, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.

The pre-medical entrance test will be held following COVID-19 protocols, with the number of cities where the examination will be conducted increased from 155 to 198 and the number of examination centres to also be increased, Pradhan said on Twitter.

"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he added.