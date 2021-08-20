NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Process to Begin Today: Check Details

Registration for first round of counselling for NEET MDS 2021 will go on till 24 August 2021.
Here's how to register for NEET MDS 2021 counselling

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to commence the registration process for counselling of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Master in Dental Surgery(NEET MDS) 2021 course from Friday, 20 August 2021.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET MDS 2021 exam can register themselves for the counselling on MCC's official website: mcc.nic.in

NEET MDS exam was conducted in December 2020 by National Board of Examinations (NBE).

How to Apply for NEET MDS 2021 Counselling

  • Eligible candidates will have to visit MCC's official website: mcc.nic.in

  • Click on 'MDS Counselling' on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registered credentials and login

  • Fill up the application form, and pay the fee

  • Confirm your seat in the allotted college and submit the form

  • Save the confirmation page for future reference

According to the official schedule released by NBE, registration for the first round of counselling will commence from 20 August and will go on till 24 August 2021.

Documents Required for NEET MDS Counselling

  • NEET MDS 2021 Result

  • NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card

  • BDS marksheets

  • BDS degree of provisional certificate

  • Internship completion certificate

  • Permanent or provisional certificate issued by Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC)

  • High school certificate or birth certificate as proof of date of birth

  • One ID proof: PAN card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, etc

  • Caste/ category certificate if applicable

