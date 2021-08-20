NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Process to Begin Today: Check Details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to commence the registration process for counselling of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Master in Dental Surgery(NEET MDS) 2021 course from Friday, 20 August 2021.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET MDS 2021 exam can register themselves for the counselling on MCC's official website: mcc.nic.in

NEET MDS exam was conducted in December 2020 by National Board of Examinations (NBE).