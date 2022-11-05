NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Ends Today; Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has officially closed the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for the Mop-Up Round for all candidates. It is important to note that the last date for choice filling and locking is today, Saturday, 5 November. Candidates are requested to complete their NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round choice filling and locking by Saturday. They can complete the process by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates must fill in their choices and lock them soon.

