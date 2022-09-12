JoSAA Counselling 2022: Registration Starts Today, 12 September; Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2022 begins today, 12 September 2022, on the official website – josaa.nic.in. Check details here.
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has started the registration process for counselling 2022 today, 12 September. The JoSAA Counselling 2022 is for those candidates who have qualified exams like the JEE Main and JEE Advanced, and want to seek admission into different government-funded technical institutions including IIT, IIIT, NIT, and more.
All interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the JoSAA counselling 2022 can apply for the registration process from today, 12 September. All they have to do is visit the official website – josaa.nic.in – and select the preferred courses and institutions.
JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) candidates will be able to apply for JoSAA counseling 2022 from 17 September after the declaration of the AAT result. The seat allotment process through JoSAA counseling 2022 will be conducted in several rounds. Let us know the important details about JoSAA Counselling 2022 below.
According to the JoSAA 2022 schedule released on the official website, following are the important dates:
JoSAA Registration/Choice Filling Start Date: Today, 12 September 2022
JoSAA Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 Result: 18 September 2022
JoSAA Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 Result: 20 September 2022
JoSAA Registration/Choice Filling End Date: 21 September 2022
Reconciliation of Data/ Verification/ Validation of Allocated Seats: 22 September 2022
JoSAA Seat Allocation (Round 1): 23 September 2022
Online Reporting for Fee Payment/Document Upload/Response To Query Round 1: 23-26 September 2022
Last Date To Respond To Query: 27 September 2022
JoSAA Seat Allocation (Round 2): 28 September 2022
To check the complete schedule for the JoSAA Counselling 2022, please follow the below-mentioned link:
cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s313111c20aee51aeb480ecbd988cd8cc9/uploads/2022/08/2022082419.pdf
