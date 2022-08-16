NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check the Complete Schedule of Rounds 1 and 2 Here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), has released the complete MDS counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed central university, AFMS, and DNB PG seats. Candidates who have successfully qualified the NEET PG and MDS Exam 2022 can register themselves for the counselling process on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG Exam 2022 was conducted on 21 May for various courses including MD, MS, PG, and other Diploma programmes. The Counselling dates have been published for seats of AIQ (50%), PG DNB, AFMS, and central & deemed universities. The counselling process will be completed in four rounds including – Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, and Stray vacancy.