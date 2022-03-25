NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC Declares Mop-Up Round Final Result

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Result: How to check result online
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round final result declared.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round final result declared.</p></div>

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has formally released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) Counselling Mop-Up Round final result.

Candidates who want to check the final result can go to the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in as the result has been announced there.

The official website has all the latest details regarding the NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round.

It is also important to note that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 online registration process is scheduled to end on Friday, 25 March 2022.

Candidates will not be allowed to apply after the deadline so they are requested to finish the registration process as soon as possible.

To apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022, candidates need to go to the official website at nbe.edu.in.

The candidates will also be allowed to edit the NEET application form 2022 from 29 March 2022 to 7 April 2022.

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Steps To Check Mop-Up Round Result

Candidates who are interested to check the NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result can follow these simple steps:

  • Step 1: Click on the official website at mcc.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the tab that states PG Medical Counselling on the homepage

  • Step 3: Go to the link that mentions Mop-Up Round Result

  • Step 4: Fill in your NEET PG roll number and other credentials to log in to your account

  • Step 5: The NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round Result will appear on the screen of your device

  • Step 6: Download your result from the website

  • Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Details

The candidates who have been shortlisted in the Mop-Up Round are requested to download the allotment letter.

The allotment letter can also be downloaded from the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in.

After downloading the allotment letter, candidates will have to report to the respective institute from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022.

During the verification process, candidates are requested to carry their allotment letters and other documents. They will also have to pay the tuition fee to secure the allotted seat in the Mop-Up Round.

