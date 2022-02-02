NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Process Begins From 3 February
Candidates can register for round 2 of the NEET PG 2021 counselling from 3 February 2022 at mcc.nic.in.
The registration process for Round 2 Counselling of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG), is scheduled to commence from 3 February 2022. Candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.
Candidates must note that the last date to register for NEET PG 2022 counselling is 7 February 2022, till 12:00 PM.
Additionally, candidates shall be allowed to pay the fees till 3:00 PM on the same day.
Moreover, as per the counselling schedule released for NEET PG 2021 counselling, candidates can make use of the choice locking facility between 4 February 2022 and 7 February 2022, up till 11:55 PM.
In fact, the choice locking facility shall be open from 04:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 7 February 2022. Hence, candidates are advised to lock in their choices at the earliest.
Besides this, the NEET PG 2021 seat allotment result for Round 2 is also scheduled to be declared on 12 February 2022. Hence, candidates who shall be selected will be required to report for admission to their respective colleges from 13 February 2022 till 19 February 2022.
To see the detailed exam schedule, candidates can visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
However, please be rest assured that any new updates on the NEET PG 2021 counselling shall be updated on this space regularly.
