NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: New Registration Begins, Check Website

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round new registration starts on the website.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially commenced new registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling Mop-Up round on Monday, 14 March 2022.
Candidates who are interested to register for the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round can do so on the official website: mcc.nic.in.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the seats that remained vacant after NEET PG 2021 Round 1 and Round 2 counselling will be filled now through the Mop-Up Round.
For more details, candidates can check the official website mcc.nic.in and also register for the Mop-Up Round.
Candidates should also note that after the Mop-Up Round counselling process is complete, there will be a stray vacancy round.
Candidates will also not have any option to fill choices in the stray vacancy round.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued an official statement that mentions, "The choices exercised by candidates in Mop Up Round will be considered for allotment of seats for Stray Vacancy Round. Allotment of seats 'Online' by running software. Eligible candidates who are not holding any seat can only participate in Online Stray Vacancy Round."
All the latest details about the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round and the Stray Vacancy Round are mentioned on the website.
The new registrations for the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round began on Monday, 14 March 2022.
Here is a step-by-step process that the candidates can refer to register for the round:
Step 1: Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that states 'PG Medical Counselling'.
Step 3: Click on the tab that mentions 'Online Registration'.
Step 4: Login by entering your NEET PG Roll Number and other credentials.
Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload all the scanned documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fees.
Step 7: Check all the details and click on submit.
Step 8: Download the application form.
