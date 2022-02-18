NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Declares Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

NEET PG: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 second round counselling seat allotment result was declared by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on Thursday, 17 February 2022.

Candidates who registered for the same can check the NEET PG 2022 seat allotment list on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.