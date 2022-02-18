ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Declares Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can check NEET PG seat allotment result on the official website of MCC.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check NEET PG seat allotment list on mcc.nic.in</p></div>
NEET PG: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 second round counselling seat allotment result was declared by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on Thursday, 17 February 2022.

Candidates who registered for the same can check the NEET PG 2022 seat allotment list on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.

MCC further informed candidates that NEET PG round 2 provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.

"The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," MCC added.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to Check 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in

  • Click on 'Provisional Allotment Result Round 2 PG 2021' under 'Current Events' on the homepage

  • You will be directed to the result PDF

  • Look for your rank and Institute

  • Download and save it for future reference

"The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," reads the official notice released by MCC.

According to the official counselling scheduled, NEET PG round 2 counselling will be followed by Mop-up round. Registrations for the same are scheduled to begin from 02 March 2022.

For further updates about NEET PG counselling 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.

