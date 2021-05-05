NCHM JEE 2021 Exam Postponed, Registration Extended Till 31 May

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 4 May, extended the registration deadline for National Council for Hotel Management-Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021.

Earlier, the last date of registration was 10 May 2021, which is now extended up to 31 May 2021 (5 pm).

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at their official website: nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The decision of extension has been taken after the NTA received requests from students seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it, said the official notice.