NCHM JEE 2021 Exam Postponed, Registration Extended Till 31 May

NCHM JEE 2021 registration deadline extended. Image used for representation purpose.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 4 May, extended the registration deadline for National Council for Hotel Management-Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021.
Earlier, the last date of registration was 10 May 2021, which is now extended up to 31 May 2021 (5 pm).
Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at their official website: nchmjee.nta.nic.in
The decision of extension has been taken after the NTA received requests from students seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it, said the official notice.
Moreover, the agency has also postponed the NCHM JEE exam to ensure the larger participation of candidates. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on 12 June.
"With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam scheduled on 12 June 2021, and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam," the notice added.
The new date of the exam will be announced later by the agency. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA NCHM JEE (nchmjee.nta.nic.in) for further updates.
NCHM JEE is an entrance exam conducted for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM & CT).
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined