Amid Covid Surge, ICSI CS June 2021 Exams Postponed

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Tuesday, 4 May, announced the decision to postpone Examinations for Foundation, Executive (old and New syllabus), and Professional programme (old and New Syllabus).

These exams were scheduled to be conducted from 1 to 10 June 2021.

The decision of postponement has been taken due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the country.

"The Institute, with a view to protect the interests of the candidates, their well-being and safety in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation, has decided that the Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive programme (old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (old and New Syllabus) scheduled to be held from 1 June to 10th June stand postponed," said Dr Sanjay Pandey, Joint Secretary (Examinations).