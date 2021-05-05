Amid Covid Surge, ICSI CS June 2021 Exams Postponed

ICSI CS June 2021 exams postponed. Image used for representation purpose.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Tuesday, 4 May, announced the decision to postpone Examinations for Foundation, Executive (old and New syllabus), and Professional programme (old and New Syllabus).
These exams were scheduled to be conducted from 1 to 10 June 2021.
The decision of postponement has been taken due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the country.
"The Institute, with a view to protect the interests of the candidates, their well-being and safety in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation, has decided that the Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive programme (old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (old and New Syllabus) scheduled to be held from 1 June to 10th June stand postponed," said Dr Sanjay Pandey, Joint Secretary (Examinations).
The new schedule of the examination will be announced later after reviewing the pandemic situation in the country. The revised timetable for the same will be issued and uploaded on ICSI's official website: icsi.edu. The institute further confirmed that a notice of at least 30 days will be given to the candidates before the commencement of the examination.
India on Wednesday, 5 May, reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, and 3,780 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,26,188. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in India stands at 2,06,65,148.
