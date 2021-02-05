NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Begins: All You Need to Know About It

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the process of online application form-filling for National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at their official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can apply for NCHM-JEE 2021 from 3 February to 10 May 2021, till 05:00 pm. The last date to pay online application fee is also 10 May till 11:50 pm.
Candidates clearing the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) courses in Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM). Candidates belonging to General and OBS category will have to pay an application fee pf Rs 1,000. EWS candidates need to pay Rs 750. Whereas, SC, ST, PWD, and transgender candidates will have to pay Rs 450 as their application fee.
The entrance will be a 200-mark, Computer Base Test which will comprise of questions from Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, English Language, and Aptitude for Service Sector.
