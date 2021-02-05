NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Begins: All You Need to Know About It

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the process of online application form-filling for National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at their official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for NCHM-JEE 2021 from 3 February to 10 May 2021, till 05:00 pm. The last date to pay online application fee is also 10 May till 11:50 pm.