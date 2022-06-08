NATA 2022 Admit Card Released on Official Website, Steps to Download

Steps to download the NATA 2022 admit cards
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 session 1 has already been released yesterday, 7 June 2022. The Council of Architecture (CoA) has issued the NATA 2022 admit card on the official website- nata.in.
Candidates who have registered themselves for appearing in the exams can check and download the NATA hall ticket by using their application number and password.
The NATA admit card for the first NATA test will have details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam center details, and exam day guidelines.
The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) exams are being conducted for students who want admission to undergraduate (UG) architectural courses in India. The NATA entrance test is conducted in a way that it helps measure drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, and critical thinking ability related to architecture.
Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in
On the homepage, click on the 'NATA Registration 2022' link.
Enter all the required credentials and click on 'login' button
Then click on the ‘NATA admit card’ link
The NATA hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Check all the details and download the hall ticket.
Take a printout for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)