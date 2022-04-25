MP Board Class 10,12 Results 2022: MPBSE Likely To Declare Result Today

MP Board Class 10,12 Results 2022: Check the official websites of MPBSE to download the results.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

MP Board Class 10,12 Results 2022 will be available on the official websites once released.

|

(Photo: iStock)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) might release the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 today, on Monday, 25 April 2022. According to media reports, it is believed that the MP Board 10th 12th results 2022 will be formally declared on Monday, 25 April 2022. However, the MPBSE has not made any official announcements regarding the declaration of the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the result from the official websites once it is released. The websites are mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Class 10,12 Results 2022: Important Details

The MP Board 10th 12th results 2022 will be available on the official websites once they are released today, on 25 April 2022 as per media reports.

It is important to note that a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Classes 10 and 12 exams 2022.

Now the students are eagerly waiting for the MPBSE to declare the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 so that they can check their scores.

However, the MPBSE has not confirmed the result date so one has to wait to see if the MP Board Class 10,12 results 2022 are released today, on 25 April 2022 on the websites.

The MP Board exams were conducted between February and March 2022.

Candidates can visit the official websites mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in to access all the latest updates on the result.

MP Board Class 10,12 Results 2022: HowTto Download Scorecards

Here are the steps that the candidates should follow to download the MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 once they are released, which is most likely today, on 25 April 2022:

  • Go to the official website of MPBSE: mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

  • Click on the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link on the homepage.

  • Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth to log in.

  • Your MP Board 10,12 Results 2022 will appear on the screen of your device.

  • Download the scorecards from the website after checking.

  • Take a printout of the results.

Keep checking the official websites to know if the results are released today, on 25 April 2022.

