RBI Assistant Prelims Results 2022 Released on Opportunities.rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India released the list of selected candidates who qualified for the RBI Assistant prelims exams 2022. The list was released on the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in on 21 April 2022.

The RBI Assistant Prelims exam was conducted on 26 and 27 March 2022 and the organisation has released the roll numbers on the list depending on the location of the candidates.

The selected candidates will now appear for the Main Exams which will be conducted on 8 May 2022.