MPBSE Results 2022: MP Board Class 10, 12 Result Expected to be Declared Soon

MP Board: MPBSE class 10th and 12th result expected to be announced soon on mpbse.nic.in
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
MP Board Classes 10 and 12 board exams results are expected to be declared soon by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).
The results are expected to be announced by April-end, reported Careers360, citing MP Board Controller Balwant Verma.
"The evaluation process for both the 10th, 12th examinations 2022 have been completed, and now we are working on further process for declaring the results. Both the 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April, 2022," said Verma.
MP Board results can also be checked online on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
Go to the official website of MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in
Click on 'Exam Results' tab on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on 'HIGH SCHOOL/HIGHER SECONDARY' exam result link
You will be directed to a login page
Enter your roll number and application number
Click on 'Submit'
Your MP Board Class 10/12 result will appear on your screen
Check your score
Download and save it for future reference
Check this space regularly for further updates about MP Board results.