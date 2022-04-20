MPBSE Results 2022: MP Board Class 10, 12 Result Expected to be Declared Soon

MP Board results can be checked online on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
The Quint
Education
Published:

MP Board: MPBSE class 10th and 12th result expected to be announced soon on mpbse.nic.in

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>MP Board: MPBSE class 10th and 12th result expected to be announced soon on mpbse.nic.in</p></div>

MP Board Classes 10 and 12 board exams results are expected to be declared soon by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

The results are expected to be announced by April-end, reported Careers360, citing MP Board Controller Balwant Verma.

"The evaluation process for both the 10th, 12th examinations 2022 have been completed, and now we are working on further process for declaring the results. Both the 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April, 2022," said Verma.

Also ReadUP Board Class 12 English Exam Cancelled in 24 Districts After Paper Leak
However, exact date of result declaration is yet to be announced. Therefore, students who appeared for MP Board Class 10/ 12 exams are advised to visit the official website of the MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in regularly for further updates about the result.

MP Board results can also be checked online on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

How To Check MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022?

  • Go to the official website of MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in

  • Click on 'Exam Results' tab on the homepage

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Click on 'HIGH SCHOOL/HIGHER SECONDARY' exam result link

  • You will be directed to a login page

  • Enter your roll number and application number

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your MP Board Class 10/12 result will appear on your screen

  • Check your score

  • Download and save it for future reference

Also ReadCBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Admit Cards Released for Private Candidates

Check this space regularly for further updates about MP Board results.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT