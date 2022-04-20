MPBSE Results 2022: MP Board Class 10, 12 Result Expected to be Declared Soon

MP Board Classes 10 and 12 board exams results are expected to be declared soon by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

The results are expected to be announced by April-end, reported Careers360, citing MP Board Controller Balwant Verma.

"The evaluation process for both the 10th, 12th examinations 2022 have been completed, and now we are working on further process for declaring the results. Both the 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April, 2022," said Verma.