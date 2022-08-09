MP TET Result 2022 Declared: How To Check From peb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

MP TET Result 2022 has been declared. Know the steps to download & check peb.mp.gov.in.
(Photo: The Quint)
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), Bhopal has declared the MP TET (Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test) result on its official website – peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check their MP TET Class 3 or MP Varg 3 result from the site by using their login credentials as mentioned on the MP TET Admit Card 2022.
The MP TET Exam was conducted on 05 March 2022. The examination was of 2 hrs and 30 mins duration. The MP TET examination is held for candidates who want to be teachers in any of the schools of the state. To qualify the exam, candidates have to qualify a paper consisting of 150 marks.
For the convenience of candidates, we have given some easy steps below that they can follow to download and check the MP TET Varg 3 Result 2022 using the direct link:
Visit the official website – peb.mp.gov.in.
Select an option of your choice for the language.
Click on English or Hindi language and you will land on the homepage.
Go to the results section and search the direct link that reads as 'Download Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2020.'
Click on the direct link and a login page will appear on your screen.
Enter your personal login details including application number or roll number, and date of birth.
Verify the TAC code and hit the search button.
Your MP TET result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores against your roll number.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.