MP TET Result 2022 Declared: How To Check From peb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), Bhopal has declared the MP TET (Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Eligibility Test) result on its official website – peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check their MP TET Class 3 or MP Varg 3 result from the site by using their login credentials as mentioned on the MP TET Admit Card 2022.

The MP TET Exam was conducted on 05 March 2022. The examination was of 2 hrs and 30 mins duration. The MP TET examination is held for candidates who want to be teachers in any of the schools of the state. To qualify the exam, candidates have to qualify a paper consisting of 150 marks.