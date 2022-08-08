Manabadi AP ICET Result 2022: Check Date, Time, and Other Latest Details Here

AP ICET, Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 result is expected to be declared today, 08 August 2022 by the APSCHE, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Students can check the AP ICET Results 2022 from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Candidates have to submit their login credentials like roll number, date of birth, or registration number to access the result.

The concerned authorities have released the official notification regarding the AP ICET 2022 Result date 2022 on the website, according to which, the result will be announced today. However, there is no information about the result time yet. Candidates should therefore keep visiting the official website and Manabadi to know the latest result updates.